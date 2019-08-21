Home States Tamil Nadu

Bike taxi: Tamil Nadu government gets more time to frame rules

The stay will enable Roppen to continue as an intermediary to connect private motorcycle owners to offer pillion seats to the commuting public.

Published: 21st August 2019 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

biker, motorist

Representational image (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has sought more time to frame rules to regulate bike pooling apps When the matter came up before the second bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and CV Karthikeyan on Tuesday, the government pleader told that the government needed more time to frame rules.

The judges granted two more months from Tuesday, saying that the interim stay granted earlier would be operative till then. Originally, while passing interim orders on an appeal from Roppen Transport Corporation, the bench granted the interim stay last month.

The stay will enable Roppen to continue as an intermediary to connect private motorcycle owners to offer pillion seats to the commuting public.

