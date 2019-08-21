Eight workers rescued after building in Coimbatore comes crashing

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Eight labourers working on the construction of a new building for Coimbatore Institute of Technology in Avinashi Road were trapped after the barely built roof and the steel props supporting it collapsed on them. After an hour-long operation, all eight workers were rescued by the police and fire and rescue personnel.

According to police sources, the mishap happened around 1.30 pm on Tuesday. When the work of laying concrete for the second floor of the new building was in progress, the steel props caved in and brought the roof down with it.

All workers - Manoj Lugon (20), Bilendar Jojo (22), Boban Paswan (45), Ram Pradas Mathur (41), Ramesh Maanji (30), and Ram Surat (28), of Bihar, and Golav (30) and Sunil Bishal (26), of Odisha - were trapped under it.

Three of the workers are now receiving advanced treatment at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH); the others were admitted to a private hospital near Peelamedu. Three of them have already been discharged, the sources said. Peelamedu police have initiated an investigation with site in-charge and the contractor.