Five lakh new beneficiaries to get old-age pension: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

By Express News Service

SALEM: Inaugurating Chief Minister Special Grievance Redressal Scheme at Thalaivasal, Attur and Vazhapadi, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced that new education and health districts with Attur as its headquarters would be created.

Addressing the gathering at Thalaivasal, Palaniswami said five lakh new beneficiaries would soon get monthly financial assistance under the Old Age Pension Scheme. “The AIADMK government aims to provide houses for people living below the poverty line. Hence, under the new redressal scheme, land pattas will be issued and changes can also be made in the pattas,” he said.

“Although the State government has been implementing various schemes for people, the opposition parties have been tarnishing our image. This government is always for the people and we have been implementing schemes that people need,” he added. He also distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 6.84 crore in Thalaivasal.

At a similar event in Attur, Palaniswami said water pipelines would be replaced at the cost of Rs 28 crore to solve water supply issues. “All measures are being taken to construct a bypass road in Attur. Besides, three per cent reservation will be given to sportsperson in the Sports Department. With Attur as headquarters, new health and education districts will be created in Salem,” he informed.

Palaniswami further said he received as many as 13,296 petitions from the public (4,062 on Monday and 9,234 on Tuesday) in the past two days.

CM visiting Israel soon

SALEM: After inspecting desilting works carried out under kudimaramathu scheme at Thalaivasal and Nangavalli on Tuesday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that he would be soon visiting Israel to know the water management technology used there. Later, he also initiated palm seed plantation drives. Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said that he would give Rs 1 lakh from his pocket to desilt Abinavam lake.

“As Israel has been efficiently managing the water needs of people, I will visit the place along with a team of officials. Soon, the same technology will be implemented in Tamil Nadu as well,” he said. Explaining how his government was working for the benefit of farmers, he said, “As maize was affected by fall armyworms, farmers have been given Rs 184 crore as compensation. Besides, while the State is providing Rs 1,200 per coconut tree damaged, the Centre shells out Rs 100 as compensation. I have also requested Prime Minister Modi to give Rs 10,000 as compensation per coconut tree.”

