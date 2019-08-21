Legal expert P Chidambaram will face charges legally: DMK chief MK Stalin

By IANS

CHENNAI: DMK President M.K.Stalin on Wednesday said former Finance minister P.Chidambaram is a legal expert and he will face the charges against him legally.

Stalin was asked by reporters about the Delhi High Court's denial of anticipatory bail to Chidambaram. Calling the Central government's action against the former minister a "political vendetta", Stalin said: "Chidambaram is a legal expert and he will face the charges against him legally."

Stalin also said his party's Members of Parliament will on Thursday participate in a Opposition protest in Delhi to demand the release of Jammu & Kashmir political leaders from house arrest. Fourteen parties will be taking part in the protest.