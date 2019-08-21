Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Peddling’ out of weed business in Madurai

When police took steps to curb ganja sales, 54-year-old A Ibrahim Shah expressed his wish to lead a normal life by selling salt, a job he had been doing earlier.

Published: 21st August 2019 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Police buying salt from Ibrahim, a former ganja-peddler

Police buying salt from Ibrahim, a former ganja-peddler. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: They may look cold and aloof at times; but with their khaki uniforms off, they are just like you and me, they feel pain, show sympathy, and yes, they do go that extra mile to touch someone’s life. Here, the ‘someone’ is a ganja peddler. Ah! not anymore. He has now become a hawker and sells a white-coloured powdery substance. Hey! don’t get it wrong. He ain’t selling any intoxicant. He just sells salt by riding around Madurai on a bicycle gifted by a policewoman — Flower Sheela, Inspector of Thilagar Thidal police station.   

Sheela believes that the duty of police do not stop with just arresting criminals but with helping them rehabilitate. Setting an example, she helped A Ibrahim Shah, a 54-year-old former ganja peddler from Mahaboopalayam, to lead a respectable life. Police say that Ibrahim was abandoned by his family and situations pushed him into the crime world.

He was infamous among college students as a ganja-peddler and several cases have been pending against him. Ibrahim says that though he wanted to get out of ganja-peddling, he could not as he had to meet his daily expenses and pay lawyers. 

When police took steps to curb ganja sales, Ibrahim expressed his wish to lead a normal life by selling salt, a job he had been doing earlier.  It was then Sheela decided to help him. Banking hopes on Ibrahim’s words, Sheela bought him a bicycle and a bagful of salt on Monday.

Speaking to TNIE, Sheela said: “We sincerely hope that Ibrahim will not involve in ganja peddling hereafter. He too assured us that he would not involve in any offence. We will keep a tab on him.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madurai drug peddling Madurai ganja seller Madurai weed seller Drug peddler turned hawker
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp