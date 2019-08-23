Madurai man wanted in rape case breaks leg while fleeing
A 30-year-old history-sheeter was arrested for abduction and sexual abuse of a minor girl. The man had allegedly married and raped the 16-year-old after abducting her on July 12.
According to police, the girl’s parents filed a missing-person complaint on July 8. Investigation revealed that she had been abducted by F Jose alias Joswa (30). After four days of search, the girls was found on outskirts of Annur. A special team was deputed to find him.
Around midnight of Wednesday, police spotted Jose at Ukkadam flyover. On seeing the police, he started to run and in a desperate attempt jumped off the flyover to the road below and fractured his leg. Preliminary investigation revealed that the man had married the minor as his third wife.