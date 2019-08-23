Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai man wanted in rape case breaks leg while fleeing

A 30-year-old history-sheeter was arrested for abduction and sexual abuse of a minor girl. The man had allegedly married and raped the 16-year-old after abducting her on July 12.  

Published: 23rd August 2019 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Rape accused in hospital after breaking leg while fleeing | Express

Rape accused in hospital after breaking leg while fleeing | Express

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 30-year-old history-sheeter was arrested for abduction and sexual abuse of a minor girl. The man had allegedly married and raped the 16-year-old after abducting her on July 12.  

According to police, the girl’s parents filed a missing-person complaint on July 8. Investigation revealed that she had been abducted by F Jose alias Joswa (30). After four days of search, the girls was found on outskirts of Annur. A special team was deputed to find him.

Around midnight of Wednesday, police spotted Jose at Ukkadam flyover. On seeing the police, he started to run and in a desperate attempt jumped off the flyover to the road below and fractured his leg. Preliminary investigation revealed that the man had married the minor as his third wife.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MAdurai rape accused Madurai escaped convict Rape accused breaks leg
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp