Invasive plants behind Nilgiris landslides: Madras High Court

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The aggressive growth of invasive plant species across The Nilgiris was found to have been the reason behind the numerous landslides reported in the district during the recent spell of heavy rain.

Based on the results from the preliminary observations, the expert committee by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has started studying the possibilities of eradicating the species that now dominate the eco-system of the district.

The original tea cultivation having been replaced by other agricultural crops is another reason for the landslips, the committee observed in the report. Meanwhile, the dominative invasive species have prevented the germination of native species and led to the disappearance of shola forests, the report says.

Speaking to TNIE, committee Chairman CR Babu said, “According to our preliminary observations in Ooty and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), four types of invasive plant species are dominating the environment. This has been the main reason for the massive landslides that took place recently. Conversion of land used for tea cultivation for other farming techniques is yet another reason.”

The committee, comprising ten experts from various fields, are studying ways to remove the invasive species.

A major part of Ooty has invasive plant species, while the wattles and pines dominate the upper Nilgiris. Similarly, Senna spectabilis has been found to be quickly spreading in the MTR. One of the members in the committee said that the Senna spectabilis is a new species that is very invasive and aggressive; it is more dangerous than Lantana camara.

By giving it a top priority, the plants need to be eradicated in its initial stage, the member added. With the invasive species in place, there has been no regeneration of the forests. The smaller plants like shrubs and herbs have been overtaken or wiped out by Lantana and Eupatorium species, the expert explained.