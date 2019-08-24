Home States Tamil Nadu

Invasive plants behind Nilgiris landslides: Madras High Court

According to an expert of the Madurai Bench of the court, the smaller plants like shrubs and herbs have been overtaken or wiped out by Lantana and Eupatorium species.

Published: 24th August 2019 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Invasive plant species

Representational Image

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The aggressive growth of invasive plant species across The Nilgiris was found to have been the reason behind the numerous landslides reported in the district during the recent spell of heavy rain.

Based on the results from the preliminary observations, the expert committee by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has started studying the possibilities of eradicating the species that now dominate the eco-system of the district. 

The original tea cultivation having been replaced by other agricultural crops is another reason for the landslips, the committee observed in the report. Meanwhile, the dominative invasive species have prevented the germination of native species and led to the disappearance of shola forests, the report says.

Speaking to TNIE, committee Chairman CR Babu said, “According to our preliminary observations in Ooty and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), four types of invasive plant species are dominating the environment. This has been the main reason for the massive landslides that took place recently. Conversion of land used for tea cultivation for other farming techniques is yet another reason.”

The committee, comprising ten experts from various fields, are studying ways to remove the invasive species.

A major part of Ooty has invasive plant species, while the wattles and pines dominate the upper Nilgiris. Similarly, Senna spectabilis has been found to be quickly spreading in the MTR. One of the members in the committee said that the Senna spectabilis is a new species that is very invasive and aggressive; it is more dangerous than Lantana camara.

By giving it a top priority, the plants need to be eradicated in its initial stage, the member added. With the invasive species in place, there has been no regeneration of the forests. The smaller plants like shrubs and herbs have been overtaken or wiped out by Lantana and Eupatorium species, the expert explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mudumalai Tiger Reserve The Nilgiris Nilgiris landslide Madras High Court 2019 Nilgiris floods Nilgiris invasive plant species
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp