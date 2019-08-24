Madras High Court allows release of life convict

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court allowed a petition filed by a woman seeking premature release of her son from prison by directing the authorities to pass orders for releasing him within four weeks.

Karthiyammal submitted in her petition that the Home (Prison IV) department had passed a G.O. on February 1, 2018, to frame guidelines for considering life convicts for premature release. According to the G.O., life convicts who have completed 10 years of imprisonment as on February 25, 2018, are eligible for premature release.

However, Kabilan was not considered for premature release,for allegedly trying to escape from police custody.