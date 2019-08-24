Home States Tamil Nadu

Med college gets nod for MBBS admissions

The college had filed a petition in the Madras High Court to grant recognition to admit the students this year after the college did not figure in the eligible list of colleges.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University granted continuance of provisional affiliation order for conducting MBBS course for the academic year 2019-2020, to Sri Muthukumaran Medical College and Research Institute here after the Madras High Court order to grant conditional recognition to the college.

Following the order, the Directorate of Medical Education, Selection Committee, notified the tentative counselling schedule for admission to MBBS course in government and management quota seats. 
According to the Selection Committee notification, the counselling will be conducted on Tuesday for admission of students for MBBS courses at the Sri Muthukumaran Medical College and Research Institute, at the Government Multi Super-Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate. 

In its notification, the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University said,”The Tamil Nadu University hereby grants continuance of provisional affiliation order for conducting MBBS degree course for the academic year 2019-2020, after getting the undertaking from the chairperson of the Trust that runs the college, that they will rectify the defects as pointed out by the inspection team, within a period of three months from 18 August, based on the order of the High Court dated August 19,2019.”

The University earlier did not give permission to admit the students in the college for alleged unauthorised constructions and the enforcement action taken by the CMDA and pending court case on the matter.

