Navy on high alert, vehicle checks on arterial roads, highways in Coimbatore

Police said that vehicle-checks were intensified on arterial roads and highways connecting Coimbatore city with neighbouring states, and baggage thoroughly checked by armed police personnel.

Published: 24th August 2019 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Special_Commando_force

Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: The Indian Navy has sounded a high-alert at sea following intelligence inputs that six members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba have intruded into Tamil Nadu, as strict surveillance continued in various parts of the State for the second day on Saturday.

Following intelligence inputs, "the Indian Navy continues to maintain its high alert situation at seas and in coastal areas," a defence spokesman told PTI at Kochi in Kerala.

Security was tightened in Tamil Nadu on Friday following reports that six members of the terror outfit LeT had infiltrated the state by sea from Sri Lanka and moved to different cities.

Coimbatore Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan had on Friday said the city was under a high alert following information that the terrorists were heading there.

Police said on Saturday that vehicle-checks were intensified on arterial roads and highways connecting Coimbatore city with neighbouring states, and baggage thoroughly checked by armed police personnel.

Similarly checks were on in railway stations, bus-stands and the airport, they said.

ALSO READ: Vellore, Tiruvannamalai put on high alert, armed guards to protect Arunachaleswarar temple

The Tamil Nadu commando force carried out a flag march at Mettupalayam, about 35 km from Coimbatore, to instil confidence in people about security.

Armed forces were deployed at temples, mosques and churches, which were normally targeted by terrorists as was done in Sri Lanka recently, police sources said.

Kerala DGP Loknath Behera had on Friday also directed district police chiefs to keep utmost vigil across the state.


