Tamil Nadu terror threat: One detained as Nagapattinam coast comes under security net

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The Coastal Security Group, comprising Marine Police, Coast Guard, and Navy, on Friday flexed its muscles after reports that Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba members had infiltrated into Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka. Kankesaanthurai in Sri Lanka is 18 nautical miles from Kodiyakarai.

A middle aged man was picked up by police for questioning in Nagore. Sources said T Syed Abuthahir (42) of Devipattinam in Ramanathapuram district, works in a mobile phone service shop in Nagore. He was taken to an undisclosed location for inquiry. Police refused to divulge details.

Security was tightened along the coast and across the district. “Vigil across villages on the coast has been tightened and we are also looking for suspicious movement in the waters close to the shore. Fishermen have been asked to participate in the combined surveillance exercise,” said V Kalitheerthan, additional superintendent of coastal police, Nagapattinam.

Two recently-renovated patrol boats belonging to Marine Police have been deployed between Nagapattinam and Velankanni. The waters from Velankanni to Kodiyakarai is monitored by Indian Navy using fast interceptor boats. Indian Coast Guard personnel are doing the rounds in areas not covered by Marine Police and Navy.

It may be recalled that in the recent past, a few Sri Lankan nationals, mostly drug peddlers, were arrested in coastal villages like Arukattuthurai, Thopputhurai, Manian Theevu, and Kodiyakarai. On shore, armed police personnel have been deployed at the Shrine Basilica in Velankanni and around the town. All vehicles entering the town are subject to stringent checks.

Tiruchy abuzz too

Commisioner of Police A Amalraj said no specific input was received for the district. Nevertheless, the force has stepped up vigil in the city. “We have increased the vigil after the input. No specific check posts have been raised, however, we have deployed more police personnel at important junctions,” the city police chief told TNIE.