Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu terror threat: One detained as Nagapattinam coast comes under security net

Police refused to divulge details of 42-year-old T Syed Abuthahir of Devipattinam, who was taken to an undisclosed location for inquiry.

Published: 24th August 2019 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Vigil at Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health

Vigil at Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The Coastal Security Group, comprising Marine Police, Coast Guard, and Navy, on Friday flexed its muscles after reports that Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba members had infiltrated into Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka. Kankesaanthurai in Sri Lanka is 18 nautical miles from Kodiyakarai.

A middle aged man was picked up by police for questioning in Nagore. Sources said T Syed Abuthahir (42) of Devipattinam in Ramanathapuram district, works in a  mobile phone service shop in Nagore. He was taken to an undisclosed location for inquiry. Police refused to divulge details.

Security was tightened along the coast and across the district. “Vigil across villages on the coast has been tightened and we are also looking for suspicious movement in the waters close to the shore. Fishermen have been asked to participate in the combined surveillance exercise,” said V Kalitheerthan, additional superintendent of coastal police, Nagapattinam.

Two recently-renovated patrol boats belonging to Marine Police have been deployed between Nagapattinam and Velankanni. The waters from Velankanni to Kodiyakarai is monitored by Indian Navy using fast interceptor boats. Indian Coast Guard personnel are doing the rounds in areas not covered by Marine Police and Navy.

It may be recalled that in the recent past, a few Sri Lankan nationals, mostly drug peddlers, were arrested in coastal villages like Arukattuthurai, Thopputhurai, Manian Theevu, and Kodiyakarai. On shore, armed police personnel have been deployed at the Shrine Basilica in Velankanni and around the town. All vehicles entering the town are subject to stringent checks.

Tiruchy abuzz too

Commisioner of Police A Amalraj said no specific input was received for the district. Nevertheless, the force has stepped up vigil in the city. “We have increased the vigil after the input. No specific check posts have been raised, however, we have deployed more police personnel at important junctions,” the city police chief told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu terror threat Tamil Nadu Coastal Security Group Tamil Nadu Police Tamil Nadu LeT threat
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp