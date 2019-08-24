Vellore school students create India map with vegetables, enter into Kalams Book of Records

Home States Tamil Nadu

35 students, from Plus 1 and Plus 2 classes, created the map using vegetables within two hours on Saturday in the presence of the authorities from the Kalams Book of Records.

Students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Wallajahpet pose after their record attempt in creating India map with vegetables. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Wallajahpet in Vellore district have set a new record in creating India map using state-specific vegetables and other crops.

As many as 35 students, from Plus 1 and Plus 2 classes, created the map using vegetables within two hours on Saturday in the presence of the authorities from the Kalams Book of Records.

The initiative was taken by Dr P Thamil Selvi Gunasekaran, zoology teacher of the Govt Girls HSS.

“I wanted to bring out the innovative skills of the students. Actually several projects were contemplated, but we chose creating India map with state-specific vegetables and other crops. The children took just two hours to complete the project against three hours time given by the Kalams Book of Records authorities,” she said.

The state-specific vegetables and other crops included UP-sugarcane, Maharashtra-onion, Bihar-jute, West Bengal-rice, Andhra Pradesh-chillies, MP-garlic, Kerala-coconut, Assam-tea powder, Punjab-wheat, Sikkim-coriander, mint and chillies, Tamil Nadu-paddy, Goa-cashew nut and Chattisgarh-cauliflower.

The children, who have achieved the feat of entering into the record books, were excited about their feat.

“It’s exciting to have completed the project in two hours time and getting an entry into the Kalams Book of Records. This is going to be a big inspiration for future attempts,” said Swathi, a student.

Thamizh Selvi has spent about Rs. 80,000 of her own money for purchasing the vegetables and other crops, besides paying for the entry fee of the students to get registered with the Kalams Book of Records.

She noted, “I wanted to motivate the students to do some achievement. So, I did not bother about the expenses incurred.”

After assessing the project, the authorities of Kalams Book of Records awarded the achievement certificate.

