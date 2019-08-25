Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore district covered under security blanket amid terror threat

11 Quick Response Teams have been deployed at major public places such as Mettupalayam, Periyanaickenpalayam, Thudiyalur, Annur, Karumathampatti, Sulur, Vadavalli, Isha Yoga Center and Pollachi.

Published: 25th August 2019 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

Police commandos at Kovai’s Ukkadam Lakshmi Narasimhar Temple

Police commandos at Kovai’s Ukkadam Lakshmi Narasimhar Temple | A Raja Chidambaram

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE : Police kept the security tight in the city for the second consecutive day. Railway stations, malls, worship places, theatres and bus stands across the district were under the watchful eyes of the security personnel on Saturday as well. 

A senior police official said that 11 Quick Response Teams (QRTs), nicknamed Tango, have been deployed at major public places such as Mettupalayam, Periyanaickenpalayam, Thudiyalur, Annur, Karumathampatti, Sulur, Vadavalli, Isha Yoga Center and Pollachi. A team headed by an SI comprises four armed police. The force placed at Nilgiris is called Charlie, said officials.

According to them, the armed commando force comprising 23 personnel took out a flag march in the rural places of Coimbatore. Mettupalayam and its surrounding area are under heavy security net as these locations are an easy entry and exit point to Kerala and Karnataka via Ooty.

Isha Yoga Center, Maruthamalai and Perur have been brought under a two-tier control system.Similarly, six Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads, three fire and rescue teams, 10 Quick Response Teams along with commando forces were deployed to Coimbatore city. Churches too were alerted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Quick Response Teams Coimbatore Police Coimbatore terror threats Tamil Nadu terror threats Coimbatore security beefed
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp