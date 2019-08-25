Coimbatore district covered under security blanket amid terror threat

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE : Police kept the security tight in the city for the second consecutive day. Railway stations, malls, worship places, theatres and bus stands across the district were under the watchful eyes of the security personnel on Saturday as well.

A senior police official said that 11 Quick Response Teams (QRTs), nicknamed Tango, have been deployed at major public places such as Mettupalayam, Periyanaickenpalayam, Thudiyalur, Annur, Karumathampatti, Sulur, Vadavalli, Isha Yoga Center and Pollachi. A team headed by an SI comprises four armed police. The force placed at Nilgiris is called Charlie, said officials.

According to them, the armed commando force comprising 23 personnel took out a flag march in the rural places of Coimbatore. Mettupalayam and its surrounding area are under heavy security net as these locations are an easy entry and exit point to Kerala and Karnataka via Ooty.

Isha Yoga Center, Maruthamalai and Perur have been brought under a two-tier control system.Similarly, six Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads, three fire and rescue teams, 10 Quick Response Teams along with commando forces were deployed to Coimbatore city. Churches too were alerted.