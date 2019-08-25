Home States Tamil Nadu

Communal clash in Tamil Nadu's Vedaranyam: Car torched, Ambedkar statue vandalised

A clash broke out at around 5 pm in the heart of Vedaranyam when a Dalit man, Ramachandran, was found in front of a parked SUV, screaming from grievous injury on his leg.

An audacious mob in Vedaranyam bludgeoned an SUV for more than 15 minutes and torched the vehicle.

An audacious mob in Vedaranyam bludgeoned an SUV for more than 15 minutes and torched the vehicle. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A Dalit person was injured, an SUV torched and a statue of Ambedkar desecrated in a clash that broke out between two castes in Vedaranyam Sunday.

The clash broke out at around 5 pm when a Dalit man, Ramachandran, was found in front of a parked SUV, screaming from grievous injury on his leg.

The suspect, named Pandiyan, a functionary of a dominant caste-based outfit, allegedly injured Ramachandran, quickly got out of the SUV and ran into Vedaranyam police Station to seek refuge but was soon recognised by Ramachandran’s supporters. 

Pandemonium broke loose in minutes when news spread that Pandiyan had hacked Ramachandran over the previous enmity. 

Ramachandran was rushed to the nearby, Vedaranyam government hospital.

His friends and supporters gathered in front of Vedaranyam police station and demanded that Pandiyan be sent out. 

The bludgeoned vehicle of a man belonging to a dominant caste-based outfit. (Photo | EPS)

The station was understaffed to control the growing mob due to bandobast in Velankanni.

The audacious mob bludgeoned Pandiyan’s SUV for more than 15 minutes, before torching the vehicle. 

The fumes engulfed the area including the Vedaranyam bus stand and the police station but was soon doused by fire services. 

The frustrated mob then stoned the police station. 

On hearing about Pandiyan’s torched vehicle, his supporters gathered in front of the station and vandalised the statue of Dr BR Amedkar situated in between the police station and the bus stand. 

Witnessing the clash, the public went haywire, some even recorded the acts on their mobile phones.  

Clashes continued to break out even near the Vedaranyam government hospital where Ramachandran was admitted. 

He was later rushed to Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital for further treatment. The two supporters of Pandiyan who were allegedly attacked were also admitted to the same hospital. 

Heavy security was deployed near Vedaranyam bus stand and the general hospital on Sunday night. Further investigation is underway at the Vedaranyam Police Station. 

