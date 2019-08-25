Home States Tamil Nadu

Southern Railway official in Tamil Nadu who raised fund crunch issue transferred to Bihar

Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer Shubhranshu had raised the issue of delay in distributing funds for several works including onboard housekeeping, toilet maintenance and linen cleaning.

Published: 25th August 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

Railways

Image of Southern Railways used for representational purposes only. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A day after Southern Railway withdrew its decision of suspending onboard housekeeping services in trains, its Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer (PCME) Shubhranshu has been transferred and posted as Chief Administrative Officer, Rail Wheel Plant, Bela, in Bihar.

When he was PCME of ICF, Shubhranshu played a crucial role in developing India’s first semi-high speed Train18 which was later introduced as Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi and Varanasi in February 2019. He was transferred to Southern Railway from ICF in February and the new role in Rail Wheel Plant is considered to be a punishment post.

Sources said the top official from the mechanical department was the one who first raised the issue of delay in distributing funds for several works including onboard housekeeping, toilet maintenance and linen cleaning. He allegedly wrote a letter to the Railway Board in June, seeking immediate release of funds.

As the delay in fund distribution affected the works, Shubhranshu wrote to the engineering departments of six divisions to suspend the OBHS services in 81 trains from September 1. He cited shortage of funds as reason for the decision.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Ministry of Railways agreed to sanction funds as a one-time measure to settle the pending dues of zonal railways. Followed by this, the railways also initiated works to clear pending bills to the tune of Rs 50 crore. Shubhranshu’s transfer came as a rude shock among a section of railway officials since officers of Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineering (IRSME) cadre have been transferred from their current posts only after spending minimum two years, said official sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineering ICF Chennai Southern Railways SR officer Bihar transfer Vande Bharat Express Rail Wheel Plant
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp