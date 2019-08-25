TN Congress Committee chief KS Alagiri slams Jairam Ramesh for PM Modi remarks

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Taking strong exception to the remarks of former Union minister Jairam Ramesh that criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not do any good to the party, TNCC president KS Alagiri on Saturday said it was better that such functionaries leave the Congress and asked the party high command to “identify such anarchists and crack down on them”.

In a statement, Alagiri said, “It is nothing but blatant treachery on the part of Jairam Ramesh to see greatness in Modi to endorse the view when many Congress leaders are put to several hardships by his government through filing false cases.”

At a time when the Congress was facing such repression and intimidation, Ramesh and others had words of praise for Modi, he said. “If they want to praise Modi due to opportunistic reasons, they should show some civility and leave the party.”