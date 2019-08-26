Home States Tamil Nadu

One killed, five injured in blast at Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram

One person was killed in Kancheepuram when an unidentified object they found in a temple pond suddenly blew up.

By IANS

CHENNAI: One person was killed and five others injured in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram district on Sunday when an unidentified object they found in a temple pond suddenly blew up, police said. Police, however, said the incident was not connected with the current alert in the state.

The bomb squad is checking out to ascertain the kind of explosive device it was.

"A tank near the temple in Manampathi was being desilted. From there, the workers recovered an unidentified object. They tried to open when it blew up, killing a youth named K. Surya and injuring five others," a police official told IANS.

He discounted any connection between the current terror alert in the state, following inputs on terrorists entering it, and this blast that happened near a local temple.

"We were initially shocked when we heard about the blast. But on coming here, it was clear this is a different kind of blast," the police official added.

The injured were admitted to a government hospital, he said.

