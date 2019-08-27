Madras High Court seeks information on nativity of 126 MBBS students

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court sought details of the nativity certificates submitted by the 126 MBBS students from other states who got medical seats under State quota. The court adjourned the hearing in the case for two weeks.

During the previous hearing, the Court had suo motu impleaded the 126 students. On Monday, when the case came up for hearing, the Government advocate submitted that all the 126 students were told to attend counselling after verifying their documents.

Recording it, Justice Suresh Kumar said that though the students were told to attend the counselling following the rules, the court needs to know on what ground they received nativity certificates from Tamil Nadu. The judge also ordered the 126 students to file their replies. Earlier, four medical aspirants had approached the court with a list of 126 candidates and claimed that belonged to other States.

They also requested the court to declare the rank lists published for 2019-2020 medical admissions in the State under government and management quotas as illegal and to conduct a fresh counselling for both quotas as per the rules prescribed in the prospectus.