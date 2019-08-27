Home States Tamil Nadu

Satisfied with initiatives taken by Puducherry government: Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

She appreciated the staff involved in election work and also people of Puducherry, and political parties.

Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi started her address in the Assembly with the Thirukural ‘Epporul Ethanmayathu Ayinum Apporul Mei Porul Kaanbathu Arivu’, which means that irrespective of who gives the information, the wisdom of the listener lies in enquiring and finding the real truth. 

“I am extremely delighted to address the fourth session of the fourteenth Legislative Assembly of Puducherry. I am filled with a deep sense of satisfaction with the initiatives taken by this government for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden,” she said. She then said that the general election to the Lok Sabha 2019 was conducted in a free and fair manner in Puducherry. She appreciated the staff involved in election work and also people of Puducherry, and political parties.

“Members are aware that the financial resources of Puducherry are limited and the government is constrained to strike a balance between available resources and possible expenditure. Despite financial constraints, the government has demonstrated its commitment to ensure adequate provision of funds for the welfare of the poor and needy,” she said.

Further praising the government, Bedi said, "The government expenditure during the last financial year was Rs 7,342 crore as against revised estimate 2018-19 of Rs 7,881 crore, which works out to 93.16 per cent. I wish to inform the members that notwithstanding financial constraints, this government prudently managed finances of the UT and repaid the market loan availed during 2008-09 to the tune of Rs 351 crore without affecting the ongoing welfare schemes."

