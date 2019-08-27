Tamil Nadu doctors' strike: Two medicos hospitalised on day 4 of protest

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The health of two government service doctors, who began protest along with four others, to stress on their four-point chart of demands, has deteriorated. They were hospitalised on Monday.

Six government doctors began a fast-unto-death protest, demanding implementation of Government Order 354, which envisages pay hike, posting of doctors based on the patient load in the government hospitals, posting counselling for PG service doctors and also 50% reservation of service doctors in PG courses.

Meanwhile, various political parties including DMK extended their support for the doctors who began their protest under the banner of Federation of Government Doctors Association on Friday. In a statement, DMK president MK Stalin extended support after their representatives met him at the party office.