TN Ambedkar statue vandalisation: 28 arrested but none booked under SC/ST Act

NAGAPATTINAM: As many as 28 persons, including 16 Dalits, were arrested in connection with the clashes in Vedaranyam on Sunday. Police, however, did not invoke sections under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, against the accused.

Two cases were registered based on two different complaints. One of the complaints was from Rajendran against the torching of the vehicle of his son Pandiyan, who the functionary of an out representing the dominant caste. The second complaint was lodged by the VAO against desecrating of Ambedkar statue.

Sources said Pandiyan while driving his SUV almost knocked down Ramachandran. An altercation followed in which Ramachandran was attacked and injured on the leg. Pandiyan fled the spot. Ramachandran’s supporters, belonging to the Dalit community, torched the SUV. Pandiyan’s supporters retaliated by vandalising the statue.