Start-ups aim to produce AI experts

Every student who is strong in high school mathematics and Python programming can take up the course.

Published: 29th August 2019 03:17 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two start-ups incubated at Indian Institute of Technology- Madras (IIT-M), GUVI and One Fourth Labs, have joined hands to create one lakh experts in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning in a year.

GUVI, which offers a platform for students in tier II and tier III cities to learn in vernacular languages, has now collaborated with One Fourth Labs, a start-up founded by a faculty of IIT-M  and they aim to create one lakh AI experts by 2020. One Fourth Labs offers advanced AI courses at fees starting at `1,000.

According to an IIT-M release, GUVI will be the platform partner and One Fourth Labs will be the content partner for this joint initiative. Designed based on Indian context, the course enables students to comprehend complicated concepts with relative ease. Every student who is strong in high school mathematics and Python programming can take up the course.

