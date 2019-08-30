Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami signs three health pacts on first day of London tour

Palaniswami also went to the Emergency Operations Centre and Specialist Operations Centre of London Ambulance Service, and interacted with officials there to study the functioning.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Health Minister C Vijayabaskar with other dignitaries in London, on Thursday

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Health Minister C Vijayabaskar with other dignitaries in London, on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On his first day of visit to London, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami signed three key partnership agreements in the health sector.  The first was a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Tamil Nadu government and the International Skills Development Corporation, leading skill developers in the field of medicine, to develop the skills of healthcare staff in the State. 

The second was also an MoU, with the King’s College London, which intends to establish a branch in Tamil Nadu. The third was a Statement of Intent, signed with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. The SoI is aimed at improving methods for containing communicable diseases such as dengue and malaria, an official release said.

The Chief Minister also went to the Emergency Operations Centre and Specialist Operations Centre of London Ambulance Service, and interacted with officials there to study the functioning of the call centre and how a similar model of medical emergency can be adopted here.

