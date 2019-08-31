Jawan from TN dies in communication-plugged J&K, body found decomposed

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: The decomposed body of an Army jawan, who served in Jammu and Kashmir, was identified by his family as Veeramani (32), a resident of Anna Nagar near Jayankondam in Ariyalur district. The family came to know about the death of the jawan following a visit by two military officers to his house on Thursday, ostensibly to enquire if he had returned.

As communications were plugged in the Valley, it is not yet clear when and how he died. Veeramani’s family confirmed that he was on duty in the strife-torn State after Article 370 was scrapped. The jawan’s wife and family were taken to Delhi to identify the body.

Speaking to TNIE, Jayankondam DSP Mohandoss said, “It’s believed the body was decomposed. Despite that, the family was able to identify him. Arrangements have been made to transfer the body to hometown. The body cannot be airlifted due to its current condition. So, it’s being brought by ambulance from Delhi. They will arrive in three days.”

Meanwhile, relatives, who were upset due to delay in the body being brought back, staged a road roko in Ariyalur. They were pacified and sent back by the police.

