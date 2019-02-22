Dogs hunt straying deer in Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Dogs hunted a spotted deer when it strayed out of its habitat in the reserve forests in Sanankuppam in Ambur in the district on Friday.

The deer was moving along the highway looking for water when it was pounced by the street dogs. A few local men saw the deer struggling to escape, they chased away the dogs and rescued the deer. However, it died in a few minutes, sources said.

On information, Jayaprakash, a forester, rushed to the spot and retrieved the carcass which was taken to the veterinary dispensary for post mortem at Madhanur.

Later, the deer was consigned to flames, the sources stated.