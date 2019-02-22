Fire breaks out at medical college in Chennai, students escape unhurt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students of a medical college on Chennai's outskirts had a fortunate escape after a fire broke out early on Friday in the boys' hostel.

Fire safety officials said the fire broke out in one of the rooms in the boys' hostel on the fourth floor in the Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences campus at Velappanchavadi around 4.30 am.

While most of the students were sleeping at that hour, some boys noticed the fire and raised an alarm.

Four fire tenders from Sriperumbudur, Irungattukottai, Poonamallee and one private water tanker were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The officer added that the inmates immediately vacated the rooms, taking their valuables along with them. "Nobody was injured in the mishap and no major property damage has been reported. However, 15 beds in the hostel were gutted in the fire," said the fire officer.

After about an hour, the fire was brought under control. Preliminary investigations revealed that the air conditioner from the main hall had heated up due to overuse in the night and caught fire which spread to the adjacent rooms.