Home States Tamil Nadu

Six dead in cracker unit explosion at TN's Tirunelveli district

Following the blast, buildings at the unit also caved in and upon intimidated, some of the workers managed to flee the spot.

Published: 22nd February 2019 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Blast ocurred at a cracker unit near Sankarankovil in Tirunelveli district on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six persons were feared dead in a blast that occurred in a cracker unit near Sankarankovil in Tirunelveli on Friday.

Sources said that at 2.30 pm a huge explosion was heard from the cracker unit located in Varaganoor at Thiruvenkadam taluk in Tirunelveli district. Following the blast, buildings at the unit also caved in and upon intimidated, some of the workers managed to flee the spot.

The Fire services, local police along with ambulances were rushed to the spot. The rescue operations are underway. 

 

(More details awaited)

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cracker Unit Explosion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp