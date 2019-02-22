Six dead in cracker unit explosion at TN's Tirunelveli district

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six persons were feared dead in a blast that occurred in a cracker unit near Sankarankovil in Tirunelveli on Friday.



Sources said that at 2.30 pm a huge explosion was heard from the cracker unit located in Varaganoor at Thiruvenkadam taluk in Tirunelveli district. Following the blast, buildings at the unit also caved in and upon intimidated, some of the workers managed to flee the spot.

The Fire services, local police along with ambulances were rushed to the spot. The rescue operations are underway.

(More details awaited)