Edappadi K Palaniswami calls on Ramadoss in Villupuram

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had dinner at PMK founder Ramadoss’s house at Thailapuram in the district on Friday night. 

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami welcomed by PMK founder S Ramadoss and Lok Sabha member Anbumani Ramadoss at their residence in Thailapuram on Friday | Express

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had dinner at PMK founder Ramadoss’s house at Thailapuram in the district on Friday night. Prior to that, Palaniswami addressed AIADMK party cadre who had gathered at Tindivanam and said a mega alliance had been formed under AIADMK. After the alliance was finalised, the Chief Minister hosted tea to Ramadoss at his house. On that occasion, Ramadoss had invited Chief Minister, Deputy chief minister and ministers to his house. 

On Friday evening, the Chief Minister reached Tindivanam and party cadre led by Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam received him. Later, addressing the party cadre, the Chief Minister said the parliamentary election is approaching and under the AIADMK, a mega alliance had been formed. He asked the party members to ensure that all candidates, including those nominated by alliance parties, win the elections like they did when former chief minister J Jayalalithaa was alive. 

After the demise of Jayalalithaa, DMK had come up with many complaints against the AIADMK government for the past two years out of vengeance. “Like the saying of our leader MGR, DMK is a bad omen. Coming parliamentary election is a chance to defeat the enemies of AIADMK.” A few more parties are going to join the alliance soon, he said. Palaniswami asked the cadre to take the schemes of Jayalalithaa to the people and show that the AIADMK-led alliance is the strongest.

Later, the Chief Minister went to the government guest house at Jaggampettai near Tindivanam. He started from there with Deputy chief minister who came from Madurai, and other ministers including Thangamani, Velumani, Vaithilingam and Shanmugam. They reached Thailapuram and were received by Ramadoss, Anbumani Ramadoss and PMK state president G K Mani.  

Around 10.30 pm, the Chief Minister and ministers left Ramadoss’s house without speaking to media persons. PMK party sources and relatives of Ramadoss said vegetarian food specially prepared using vegetables grown in Ramadoss’s farm next to his house, were served to the guests. No other party cadre from AIADMK and PMK were allowed inside the PMK leader ’s house. Mediapersons were also denied entry.

