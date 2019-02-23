Parties meet CEO, seek single phase elections

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : At the all-party meet with the Chief Electoral Officer on Friday, parties such as AIADMK and CPI, sought a single phase parliamentary polls in State. “We asked for single-phase elections and other parties have also expressed the same view,” said Deputy Speaker ‘Pollachi’ V Jayaraman.

“The AIADMK has also asked for essential schemes such as drinking water schemes to continue uninterrupted during the elections. The Election Commission must grant permission for such essential works,” he said.

He also said the burden on teachers is high at the time of elections owing to election duty. “We have said staff from various other sectors like cooperative staff, village administrative staff and panchayat secretaries be included in the election work,” he said.CPI state functionary Periyasamy said the party also reiterated the need for a single phase elections.