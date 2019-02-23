Cuddalore teacher’s throat slit by stalker near school

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: In a shocking case, a 23-year-old teacher was murdered in front of her school in Cuddalore on Friday morning. She was allegedly killed by a stalker who had been following her for the past few months. Ramya, the deceased, was a teacher at a private school in Kurinjipadi. She reached the school early on Friday morning and was waiting by the roadside for the gates to be opened.

Then, two youngsters drove past her on a bike and the pillion rider used a sharp object to slit her throat, killing her on the spot. The pillion rider, who was wearing a helmet, was later identified as Rajasekar, a native of Oomangalam.

Police say Rajasekar had been forcing Ramya to accept his “love proposal” for the last few months. “As she kept turning him down, he got angry and committed the crime,” said a police officer.

A search is on for the accused, who is missing.

Report stalking, harassment: SP

Cuddalore SP P Saravanan has asked women to duly report cases of harassment, so that police can take early action and avoid such untoward incidents from happening