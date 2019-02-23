Tamil Nadu Open University launches student portal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) has launched an online portal for its students. The portal has been linked to the university’s main website, according to a statement. The portal was launched by TNOU Vice Chancellor, M Bhaskaran, on Thursday

. The statement said the move will help students in tracking academic information and avail services of the university. Students can register in the portal and get information about their academic results, payments and dues to be paid, put in requests for services and also raise grievances without visiting the university. This will save their effort and money. The platform will also help the university to acknowledge the grievances of students.