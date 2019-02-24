Labour welfare buildings worth Rs 6.45 crore inaugurated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami declared open various buildings for the Labour Welfare department, constructed at a cost of Rs 6.45 crore, in six districts, through video conferencing from the Secretariat on Friday.

In order to cater to the needs of district labour offices, former CM J Jayalalithaa, had announced in the Assembly under Rule 110 on May 13, 2013 that buildings with basic infrastructure were to be constructed for the district labour offices in 20 districts including the Nilgiris, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Sivanganga, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Perambalur. Following the same, the buildings were constructed.

Subsequently, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami declared open the new building for Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board, Perambalur, built at a cost of Rs 2 crore. Besides, the Chief Minister declared open a Rs 58 lakh-building at Government ITI, Virudhunagar, a Rs 58 lakh-building at Government ITI, Karur, and Rs 80 lakh-building at Government ITI, Erode, and other buildings in Villupuram and Salem.

In addition, Palaniswami inaugurated a State Career Guidance Centre at Guindy, which has been established at a cost of Rs 1.31 crore, with an aim to offer proper guidance to job seekers. Also to offer guidance to rural students preparing for competitive exams, a virtual learning portal (www.tamilnaducareerservices.gov.in) was also launched by the CM.