PMK S Ramadoss confirms ties for local body polls

Published: 24th February 2019 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Saturday confirmed that his party’s alliance with AIADMK would continue for the local body elections in the State as well. 

Speaking at the PMK general body meeting in Vanur on Saturday, Ramadoss urged the party cadre to work hard for the victory of the alliance in all 40 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.  He further said some people had their “stomachs burning” after knowing that PMK got seven Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha seats. 

“We are qualified to ask for ten constituencies, but AIADMK was in such situation that they have to share 40 seats with all alliance partners. Hence, we accepted 7+1 arrangement.”

“One Rajya Sabha seat is equal to two Look Sabha seats. Talks were already made about constituencies and soon they will be announced.  We should win in all 40 constituencies,” he added. 
The meeting was attended by top leadership of party including Anbumani Ramadoss.

