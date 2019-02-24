Tondiarpet oil leak: BPCL told to pay another Rs 3 Lakh in damages

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

CHENNAI: Six years after an oil pipeline leak contaminated the groundwater in Tondiarpet, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered full and final instalment of compensation to the nine affected residents.

The ‘polluter’, Bharat Petroleum Company Limited (BPCL), has already deposited Rs 6 lakh with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to be paid as interim compensation to the affected. Now, the tribunal, while disposing of all the petitions, has directed the BPCL to deposit another Rs 3 lakh with the TNPCB in a month, which will be treated as an ex-gratia payment.

In 2012, several residents woke up to ugly scenes of black sludge coming out of their taps. Soon, they realised it was oil -- crude that was transported from Chennai Port to several refineries in North Chennai had leaked from one of the pipelines that run beneath. Initially, BPCL refused to own up, but later confessed that it was their oil that leaked. It was later confirmed that fuels were released to the subsurface and 29,952 kg of diesel was found in the soil within 50 feet Below Ground Level (BGL) and approximately 2,845 kg of Gasoline Range Organics was present in soil within 50 feet BGL.

Though BPCL has roped in US-based M/s Stratus Environmental Inc to carry out remediation works, the desired results weren’t achieved due to several interruptions. As per BPCL’s own submissions, it was not able to remove half of the petroleum hydrocarbons present in the soil. It has reported that only 12,556 kg of petroleum hydrocarbon has been removed through the Soil Vapour Extraction (SVE) system out of the estimated quantity of 32,799 kg. Nearly 70 litres of oil has also been collected through absorbent socks installed in seven wells.

As per the status report filed by the TNPCB on December 6, 2018, the remedial process was interrupted by the alignment project of the Chennai Metro Rail passing from the remediation site which resulted in disconnection of transmission pipeline network from the Soil Vapour Extraction wells, Air Sparging Wells and monitoring wells laid already for carrying out remediation.

“Currently, due to the prevailing work undertaken by Chennai Metro Rail Limited, adequate space is not available for the installation of wells. Once the rail work is completed, viable locations for additional wells will be identified. BPCL and their contractors M/s. Stratus Environment Inc are looking for alternative viable locations for installation of these wells with the guidance of TNPCB. It will take two more years to complete the remediation activities. However, this period may be reduced if space is made available to them for installation of second SVE system,” the report says.

In response, the NGT bench said the remediation work should be expedited and directed that a joint meeting be held with the participation of the chairmen of Central Pollution Control Board, TNPCB, Chennai Metro Corporation and BPCL within one month to take stock of the situation.

The bench took on record the statement that the affected inhabitants were provided free potable water by the BPCL and other authorities. “The CPCB may furnish the status report on the matter after six months by e-mail,” the bench headed by NGT chairman AK Goel said. The report will be reviewed on September 18.

Victims not happy

KS Jayaraman, one of the nine petitioners, said before the oil leak, groundwater was sweet and potable, but now it smells like petrol. “We are solely dependent on BPCL to supply water. Last week, they suddenly stopped the supply and we had to complaint to TNPCB to get it restored. Considering the drought-like situation this year, we are really worried. We want a deep borewell to be dug, but our request is not being considered. We were paid Rs 50,000 earlier and now we will get another Rs 50,000, which is no match to the agony we have been undergoing for the last six years.”

