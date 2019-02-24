Will waive education loan if voted to power: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: If DMK is voted to power, it will conduct local body elections, said DMK leader MK Stalin in a grama sabha meeting at Thorapalli near Hosur on Saturday. The grama sabha meeting which started last month will be commenced by this month, he added.

There are 12,500 panchayats in the State and DMK has conducted grama sabha meetings in 98 per cent of the village panchayats, he said. Most of the issues that come up in these grama sabha meetings like lack of street lights, roads, drainage facility, old age pension, etc., could have easily been solved if local body election was conducted, he pointed out.

“The DMK will direct people’s issues to the district administration concerned and get it solved. With the help of Centre it will also waive education loans as mentioned in the last election manifesto if voted to power this time” he said.

Taking a dig on BJP leader Amit Shah’s criticism against the DMK-Congress alliance during his visit to Madurai on Friday, Stalin said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged announcement of bringing back black money and depositing Rs 15 lakh to people’s account was still not fulfilled as he is not present in the country most of the time.

When DMK comes to power, it would order CBI enquiry into the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, he mentioned. Speaking about AIADMK and PMK alliance, he said that PMK founder S Ramadoss has accepted that AIADMK is not a Dravidian party.

Centre’s Rs 6K grant a kind

of bribe: P Chidambaram

Tirupur: Picking holes in the Centre’s scheme for farmers, former finance minister P Chidambaram on Saturday termed the Rs 6,000 yearly aid scheme as a ‘bribe’ to the electorate. He was addressing Congress’ public rally in Tirupur