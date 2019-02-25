Four years on, mason’s kin awarded Rs 18 lakh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A little over four years after a mason was crushed to death by a water tanker, the motor accident claims tribunal has directed an insurance firm to pay Rs 18 lakh to the family of the deceased. On October 13, 2014, Pappaiyya, then aged 45, working in a construction site, was crushed to death by a lorry, submitted Rathnamma, his wife.

She claimed a compensation of Rs 25 lakh from lorry owner S Suresh and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company.

Counsel for the insurance firm, denying the allegation, attributed the accident to the negligence on the part of the victim sleeping on the road.

However, the tribunal, headed by R Selvakumar, said if the driver had been careful while reversing the vehicle, accident could have been avoided.