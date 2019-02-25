Man stabs colleague for turning down marriage proposal

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking case, a 24-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her ex-colleague for rejecting his marriage proposal.

Chandra (name changed) has been working at a spa in Kilpauk for the last three years. M Victor (41) was also working there as a manager. While Victor had separated from his wife, Chandra was living away from her husband.

“Though Chandra considered him a friend, Victor proposed to marry her two months ago. She turned down the proposal,” said police.

Victor then began stalking Chandra, following her often to her mother’s house where she was living.

Once, he even picked up her son from school without her consent. Irked by his behaviour, Chandra complained to the spa management which sacked Victor about a week ago.

He returned to the spa on Saturday and met Chandra outside the building. “He is understood to have tried to convince her again. But she told him that she was moving back her husband’s place,” added the police. This angered Victor and an argument ensued.

When Chandra’s colleagues tried to come out to pacify them, Victor drew out a small knife, slit her throat and stabbed her in the abdomen. Chandra is now recovering at the KMC and is out of danger. Victor was caught by the spa staff and has been sent to judicial remand.

Teacher’s murder: Accused found dead

A 24-year-old man, who allegedly murdered a school teacher in Cuddalore on Friday, was found hanging dead in a cashew grove near Villupuram on Sunday morning. According to the Cuddalore police, the youth, K Rajesekaran, had committed suicide. Local residents, who spotted his bike, alerted police.