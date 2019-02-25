Home States Tamil Nadu

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana launched in Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana along with Union Minister for Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal, here  on Sunday.

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami interacts with a beneficiary at the launch of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, in Chennai; Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam are also seen | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana along with Union Minister for Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal, here on Sunday. This scheme providing small and medium farmers financial support of Rs 6,000 every year was launched around the country simultaneously by the NDA government. 

Speaking at the event, Palaniswami thanked farmers for providing the State with food and deemed farming as a ‘noble profession’. On reassuring the government’s commitment to farmers he welcomed this Central government scheme which will provide each farming family with Rs 6,000 in three instalments during the year. 

The Chief Minister announced that around 22 lakh beneficiaries have been identified in the State and their bank details provided to the Centre. “I’m happy to inform you that till now around Rs 277 crore has been allocated for this scheme,” he said. 

