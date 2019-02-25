Home States Tamil Nadu

Release 7 Rajiv Gandhi murder case convicts: PMK

The PMK has urged the Governor to take steps to release the seven Tamil convicts, who have been languishing in jail for the last 28 years in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The PMK has urged the Governor to take steps to release the seven Tamil convicts, who have been languishing in jail for the last 28 years in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. 
In a press release on Sunday, Dr Ramadoss, PMK founder, said it had been 169 days since the Tamil Nadu Cabinet recommended their release, but the Governor was yet to act on the recommendation.

“Seeking the release, Arputhammal, mother of Perarivalan, has been on a journey across Tamil Nadu since January 24. She has also proposed a human chain on March 9 to press her demand,” he said.

