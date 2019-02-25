Home States Tamil Nadu

Southern Railways resumes train services to Rameswaram through Pamban Bridge

The Southern Railway had announced that the train services to Rameswaram will resume from Wednesday through the century-old Pamban Cantilever Railway Bridge, which was damaged in December last year.

Published: 25th February 2019 09:10 PM

The existing Pamban Bridge connects Rameswaram with India. (File photo)

By Vinodh Arulappan
Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: Southern Railways resumes train services to Rameswaram through Pamban Bridge from Wednesday. The century old Pamban Cantilever Railway Bridge, built on the sea, which is the only link between Rameswaram and the mainland was found highly damaged in December 2018 and the train service was suspended indefinitely until the renovation.

The Pamban bridge built on the sea in 1914, was the only rail link between Rameswaram and the mainland was under risk after the bridge was found severely damaged. A team led by Madurai Division - Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM - I) Lalit Kumar Manusukhani and a team led by Ravindran Babu, Chief Bridge Engineer of Southern Railway and the experts found that Scherzer rolling type lift span, pillars of the bridge damaged.

Further renovation works were carried out and the train service to Rameswaram was suspended indefinitely. Further test drives with empty rakes were caried out. ​Also the Southern Railways terminated the train services upto Mandapam and also arranged transport facilities to the passengers from Mandapam to Rameswaram.

Mean while, on Monday, the Railway department had announced that the repair and renovation works has been over and the train service will resume to Rameswaram from Wednesday.

