Will improve hostels in Anna University constituent colleges: V-C

The Anna University plans to improve condition of the hostels in its constituent colleges and regional campuses on a priority basis, said varsity authorities. 

Published: 25th February 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

Speaking to Express, Vice-Chancellor  M K Surappa said they were busy chalking out plans to develop infrastructure of the hostels in the 16 constituent colleges of the university across the state.

Surappa said that the state government recently allocated Rs 100 crore in its budget for infrastructure development in the university and the funds would be utilised for improving condition of the hostels. He has asked the officials of the constituent colleges to submit a detailed proposal on condition of hostels and other infrastructural needs at the earliest. After examining the proposals, adequate funds would be sanctioned to the respective colleges.

“The facilities such as classrooms and laboratories in our constituent colleges and even in our regional campus are inadequate. Especially the hostels are in bad shape in the constituent colleges so I have plans to take care of the issue first,” said Surappa. “To ensure basic comforts and proper facilities to students in the hostels is my duty,” he added.

University officials said the condition of the hostels in constituent colleges was really deplorable. In many places, they are overcrowded and students have to sleep on the floor due to paucity of beds. They further said the V-C had been personally visiting the different constituent colleges and had, time and again, expressed concern over the miserable condition of hostels.

On a priority basis, measures will be taken to provide necessary facilities in all hostels in the constituent colleges, which are mainly engineering colleges. After improving the condition of hostels, authorities will focus on developing the classrooms and equipping the laboratories  appropriately.

