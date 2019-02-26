Home States Tamil Nadu

Can’t win without alliances anymore: Anbumani justifies deal with AIADMK

Anbumani, however, struggled to justify joining hands with a party that he had personally criticised and deemed corrupt.

Published: 26th February 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after PMK founder S Ramadoss shared the stage with senior leaders of the AIADMK and BJP, and announced a mega alliance in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha elections, his son and youth wing chief Anbumani Ramadoss held a press meet on Monday to defend his party’s “relationship status”.
The PMK heir apparent, who had levelled corruption charges against the ruling party and sought the Governor’s intervention, admitted that his party’s prospects were weak without strong alliances.

“Winning without forming alliances is not possible anymore,” he said. “PMK did not get a single seat in 2016 elections despite having a critically acclaimed manifesto.” This alliance, he said, is to retrieve the lost rights of Tamil Nadu. “It’s for the people of the State.”

Anbumani, however, struggled to justify joining hands with a party that he had personally criticised and deemed corrupt. “Age-old enemies SP, and BSP have joined hands. The AAP, which was formed to oppose the Congress, is moving towards them,” he said, trying to justify the PMK’s position.  

However, his reasoning that the PMK would be able to achieve its long-standing demands and fulfil its promises by “working from within the alliance” became a point of contention at the press meet and the leader was bombarded with questions. He cited the anti-tobacco legislation, passed by the UPA government in which he was the Health Minister, as an example.

Anbumani Ramadoss kept citing the example of the anti-tobacco legislation, which he pushed through during his tenure as the Health Minister in the UPA government, to explain how his party intends to work in the AIADMK-BJP combine for reform.

“Before the alliance, we submitted our 10 major demands to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and he assured us that he would consider them. It is easier to push for reforms from within the alliance... we will also speak to BJP soon,” he said,

However, his claim that this approach would achieve the party’s demands — some of which are in direct conflict with the policies of a senior alliance partner —evoked a lot of questions from the media.Anbumani was not able to explain how seeking declaration of Cauvery Delta Areas as protected agricultural land and State exemption from NEET — when the Hydrocarbon Project and common entrance for medical admissions were policy decisions taken by the BJP-led NDA — was feasible.

The softened stance against the State Government was another visible effect of the newly-forged alliance. “If there is truth in our allegations, let the Governor act against the State government,” was how Anbumani tried to bridge the party’s earlier stance with its current alliance. He, however, struggled to answer a direct question as to whether he thought the State Government was corrupt or not.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK S Ramadoss BJP Lok Sabha elections Anbumani Ramadoss

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp