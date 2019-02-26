Home States Tamil Nadu

Check dam on Palar at Vayalur to finally materialise?

It is learnt that the Water Resources department of Tamil Nadu planned to build the check dam with a subsurface dyke based on the observed maximum water level in 2015.

Published: 26th February 2019 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A three-decade old proposal to tackle sea water intrusion and augment supply of water for various drinking water schemes, was revived when the ‘bhoomi puja’ of the `32.50 crore project to construct a check dam at the tail-end of the Palar river at Vayalur Village in Thurukalukundram in Kancheepuram district, was conducted.

Funded by the Department of Atomic Energy and executed through General Services Organisation in Kalpakkam, the 1.190km-long dam will help retain floodwater which would otherwise flow into the sea, an Atomic Energy department spokeswoman said.

A long-pending requirement of people of Kancheepuram district, the dam will give an additional storage capacity of up to 1,500 million cubic metres with two fillings and nearly 330 hectares of agricultural land will benefit from the scheme.

It is learnt that the Water Resources department of Tamil Nadu planned to build the check dam with a subsurface dyke based on the observed maximum water level in 2015.

While the above-surface structure of 1.5 metre height would help store more floodwater in the river, the sub-surface dyke to be built to a depth of eight metres would prevent seawater intrusion and enhance the groundwater recharge in the aquifer.

“This innovative design was necessary as the conventional check dam design would not serve the purpose due to its proximity to the sea and backwaters. On completion of this check dam by March 2020, the water stored and recharged would be used for domestic and agricultural purposes in the surrounding areas,” the spokeswoman said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp