NIA files chargesheet against 6 ISIS supporters

By ANI

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against six alleged supporters of terror group Islamic State (ISIS).

The NIA alleged that the accused were a part of a criminal conspiracy hatched to target Hindu leaders activists.

"The case pertains to the criminal conspiracy hatched by the accused persons with the intention of furthering the objectives of the proscribed terrorist organization Islamic State (ISIS) by targeting Hindu leaders and activists at Coimbatore, who are critical of the ISIS and religious terrorism," said a statement from the NIA.

The chargesheet filed in the Special NIA court in Chennai names Ashiq A. (25), Ismail S. (25), Samsudeen (22), Mohammed Salauddin S. (25) and Jafar Sadiq Ali (31) and Shahul Hameed (23).

The NIA in its charegesheet booked the said accused under sections 120B, 143, 153A, 295A and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 18, 18-B, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967

The case was originally registered by Police Station in Coimbatore last year under section 143 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 15, 16, 18, 20 and 38 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (ANI)