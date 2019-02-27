28-yr-old rapes minor relative, leaves village with family

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram police are searching for a 28-year-old man who allegedly raped a class 12 girl in the guise of marrying her and later went missing. The man and the girl are distant relatives.

Police said, the accused, an autorickshaw driver, is a native of one of the villages surrounding Chengalpattu. He had developed a relationship with a 17-year-old girl from the same village, who used to travel to school in his vehicle.

“On 17 February, he picked up the girl from the school on his two-wheeler and the duo did not return to the village until the next afternoon. Since the girl and man were distant relatives, the man’s family had promised he would marry the girl when she comes of age,” said a police officer.

But on 19 February, the family left the village, said police. Realizing that they were cheated, the girl’s father lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station. “We have retained the accused’s younger sister who was studying in a college in a district nearby. She was about to leave the college hostel when we reached the place,” said the police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the family had moved out of Kancheepuram. Further investigations are on.