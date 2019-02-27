HC sets aside order to acquire farm lands for high-tension towers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside the orders issued by the Namakkal District Collector to nine agriculturalists whose lands are to be acquired for the erection of high tension towers. Justice K Ravichandrabaabu, while hearing the petition from the farmers, said, “The impugned orders are set aside. The matter is remitted back to the District Collector of Namakkal for issuing fresh notices to the petitioners by indicating the date of hearing.”

The matter relates to the acquisition notices issued by the District Collector for construction of high-tension towers on the agricultural lands of the petitioners.

The Power Grid Corporation of India, Sankagiri, Salem district has begun arrangements for the implementation of the power transmission project through agricultural lands in and around the Namakkal district villages. Originally it was planned to erect the towers only in the adjacent dry lands, but all of a sudden without any intimation or survey, the alignment route of the tower lines changed, said the petitioners.