KMDK gets one seat, to contest on DMK symbol   

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has offered one seat to Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) for the upcoming general election-2019.

With this, the party has formalised electoral alliance with three parties so far. The poll pact was signed by ER Eswaran, party general secretary and MK Stalin, DMK president.

It is said that the party will contest the election with DMK’s rising sun symbol. It may be recalled that ER Eswaran had contested in the Pollachi parliament constituency in the 2014 general election with a BJP ticket and had secured 2,76,118 votes.

The DMK had, till Tuesday, formalised the electoral alliance with Congress, IUML and KMDK.