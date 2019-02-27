Pollachi sexual harassment: cops suspect more girls fell victims

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after three youth were arrested for allegedly blackmailing and sexually harassing a 19-year-old-girl in Pollachi, Coimbatore Rural police have formed two special teams to nab the other youth who was still absconding. The police also suspect that the gang had blackmailed many other girls in a similar manner and put out a statement inviting them to file a complaint without any hesitation. The youth were suspected of using social media to befriend these girls.

According to the girl’s complaint, one of the four youth was a friend of the girl. On February 12, the youth asked her to come out of college to meet him during the lunch break. She did as asked and got into his car; soon after, three of his friends got in too. As the car moved, the girl’s friend harassed her and the others took a video of the same. They then used this video to blackmail her for money and sexual favours. When she refused, they snatched her chain and threw her out of the car.

However, the blackmail continued. It was then that the girl informed her parents, who filed a complaint with the Pollachi town police.

Based on the complaint, police booked the four youth under sections 354 (A), 354 (B) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), r/w 66 of Information Technology Act, 2000, and section 4 of Tamil Nadu Women Harassment Act. While three of them were arrested, the fourth was still on the run.

Victim’s details confidential

Stating that they had got word of the youth being involved in such activities around five years ago, Pollachi subdivision Deputy Superintendent of Police R Jeyaram urged the public to inform them if they knew of any other victims. “If anyone has suffered similarly, they can come forward to make a complaint against them. We will keep their details confidential. Meanwhile, this case will be strengthened,” he explained.

Girl’s brother threatened?

The Coimbatore Rural police arrested three other youth for allegedly threatening the brother of the 19-year-old girl. Based on a complaint from the family, four youth were booked under sections 341, 294 (B), 323, 324 and 506 (II) of the IPC and three of them were arrested on Tuesday.

Lawyers decide not to appear for accused youth

Coimbatore: Pollachi Advocates Association, on Tuesday, passed a resolution that none from among them will represent those accused of sexually harassing the 19-year-old girl. “As many as 235 advocates are currently members of the association. As per its general body decision, nobody from the association will appear for the accused.

We also request members of other lawyers’ associations to not appear for the accused persons in the case,” said association President E N Durai. He urged the police department to carefully investigate the case. He added that they have decided to send the resolutions to the State Home Secretary and Director General of Police.