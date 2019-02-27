Stalin urges cadre to work for party’s success in Lok Sabha elections

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a letter on Tuesday, DMK president MK Stalin urged party cadre to pledge to work for success in the upcoming general elections. The letter read: The party has achieved the task of executing the village meetings across the State under the title ‘Let us go to people, let us speak to them, let us win their hearts’. It has been achieved because of the dedicated cadre.

He went on to say,”We received good response when we said that the DMK has affirmed chasing away the State and Central ruler(s) with democratic ethics. The election results would be like that. We (DMK) have sowed the seed for the next election with the village meetings and we should be aware to protect the democratic crops. And we should take a pledge to work to reach our goal (electoral victory).”