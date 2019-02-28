Biometric system in govt schools upheld

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the biometric attendance system introduced in the government and government-aided schools throughout the State.

The bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad, which upheld the new system, also imposed a cost of `10,000 on the petitioner for filing a frivolous petition, on Wednesday.

The writ petition, filed as a PIL by Sri Thirupathy Venkatachalapathy Educational Trust in Sendamangalam in Namakkal district, said that in the absence of basic amenities such as proper bus services, water supply and other infrastructural facilities, more particularly in hill and remote areas, it would be almost impossible for the students to reach their respective schools in time.

Dismissing the petition, the bench said the reasons cited by the petitioner for opposing the introduction of the new system were absolutely irrelevant and imposed `10,000 cost and directed the trust to remit the amount with the Juvenile Justice Fund of the Director, Ministry of Social Defence.

‘Justify inaction on illegal digital banners’

Chennai: The Kanchipuram Collector, SP and Municipality Commissioner have been directed by a division bench of the Madras HC to be present before it and explain action taken to abate nuisance of installation of digital banners and hoardings by political parties in public places and identify the officials/persons, who are responsible for violations, in the form of affidavits. The bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and M Nirmal Kumar gave the direction while passing interim orders on the applications arising out of a contempt petition from activist ‘Traffic’ K R Ramaswamy, on Wednesday.

Woman SP challenges posting of ICC chief

Chennai: The woman SP, an alleged harassment victim, moved the HC with a fresh petition challenging the appointment of Lakshmi Prasad, ADGP, as the presiding officer of the Internal Complaints Committee and even the investigation by the CB-CID. A submission was made by counsel for the woman SP when an appeal from Murugan, Joint Director, V&AC department, came up for further hearing before the division bench of Justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavulu on Wednesday. The judges extended the operation of the status quo and posted the matter for March 6.